Pricey is letting her hair down following the drama

Katie Price has jetted off on a wild trip with pals – just days after she desperately tweeted Peter Andre over her fears for their children.

The 40-year-old joined several mates in Majorca today to celebrate her long-term friend Melodie Pope’s hen do and looked in good spirits as she posed for photos with the group.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Peter Andre breaks social media silence after Katie Price publicly begs him to contact her on Twitter

In one snap Katie is seen sporting a ‘bride’s b***hes’ cap along with the other hens as they pose alongside the bride-to-be, with the ladies calling themselves the ‘girls on tour’.

Melodie also took a picture of a bottle of champagne next to the gang’s matching hats and it sounds like they were planning some wild antics.

‘Uh oh …… here we goooooo!!!! Majorca here we come,’ she captioned the image.

Katie has been pals with hairdresser Melodie since they were teenagers and has previously hailed her as her ‘most loyal friend’.

Meanwhile Pricey also posed for a photo at a beauty salon this week, suggesting she’d popped in for a treatment before the hen do.

It comes just a few days after the glamour model caused a stir by sending a very public message to ex-husband Peter, 45, begging for contact with their kids.

Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, have jetted off to the US with Pete and Katie claimed that she was struggling to get hold of them, leaving her worried.

‘Still up at this hour, trying to contact my kids in America. Been trying Morning, Afternoon and Night. Please @MrPeterAndre let me know they are ok?’ the mum-of-five tweeted over the weekend.

Fans speculated whether she may have become concerned after news of a shooting at a gaming tournament in Florida.

Pete didn’t appear to directly respond to Katie’s tweet but soon made it clear that the children were totally fine by sharing several videos of them on Instagram.

The singer had also recently shared photos of the kids enjoying their vacation.

It has previously been reported that Junior and Princess are living with Pete for the rest of the holidays whilst Katie deals with the various dramas in her life, including the aftermath of her split from Kieran Hayler and her financial problems.