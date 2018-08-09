Looks like Junior and Princess are living with dad Peter for longer than expected

There’s no denying that Katie Price‘s life has been a total roller coaster ride for the last few months, with a divorce, new boyfriend and financial woes to juggle.

And, it seems as though things aren’t getting any better for the 40-year-old, as it has now been revealed that her two eldest children Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, will stay with their dad Peter Andre until she ‘sorts her life out’.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

READ: Victoria and David Beckham share touching family holiday photos on trip to Bali

‘Katie’s life is a bit of a mess at the moment and she needs to focus on getting back on top of her finances to create a stable home life for the children,’ an insider revealed to The Sun.

Adding: ‘Katie has been informed that Princess and Junior will be staying with Pete and his family for the rest of the holidays while she sorts everything out.’

‘She’s got a lot going on with her divorce, the bankruptcy – she’s even had bailiffs at the door. It’s a lot to take on. She can see the children when she wants but it has to be arranged and planned in advanced.’

The former couple’s children have been living with Peter since June, after reports claimed he was worried about her ‘constant partying’.

And, it’s clear that her financial woes aren’t going anywhere soon, as just a couple of days ago Katie appeared in a court hearing where she narrowly avoided bankruptcy.

The former glamour model has been ordered to pay her debts – which are thought total to £250,000, including over £20,000 in tax – in just three months.

But, despite Katie’s money problems, at least Junior and Princess seem to be having a fun summer, with the duo recently enjoying a glorious family holiday in Cyprus with Peter, 45, and his wife Emily MacDonagh, and their two children, Amelia, four and Theodore, one.

Let’s hope Katie gets things together sooner rather than later.