Pricey's already getting serious with her fella after a whirlwind romance

Katie Price has caused a stir over her whirlwind romance with Kris Boyson but her close pal Kerry Katona has given her approval to the relationship.

Kerry – who was a bridesmaid at Pricey’s first wedding to Peter Andre – met Kris at the glamour model’s recent 40th birthday party and is thrilled for the new couple amid rumours they might already be thinking about marriage.

‘I have met him yes and he is lovely,’ says Kerry, 37. ‘I don’t know if he’s the one but she’s really happy.’

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Katie Price furiously hits out at husband Kieran Hayler and ‘secret girlfriend’ warning he’ll cheat again

It comes after reports emerged that Katie is apparently talking about tying the knot with Kris, 29, despite only dating for just over 45 days – and has joked about having Kezza as a bridesmaid again.

Katie and Kris certainly seem to be having a good time together anyway and Kris posted a video of them laughing and having a boogie on Friday.

‘Who’s got that Friday Feeling? 💃🏽🕺🏼• (If this is what we dance like sober, we’ve got no hope @officialkatieprice ) 😂🙈,’ the personal trainer captioned the clip.

So Kerry is chuffed for her mate’s new beau – but is she looking for love herself following her split from third husband George Kay last year? The answer is – yes!

‘I think I am ready to start dating now,’ the mum-of-five tells The Sun. ‘I have been single for a year but I am in no rush.’

In fact Kerry’s admitted that she’d ‘definitely’ consider going on Celebs Go Dating in the hope of meeting a fella.

For now though the Atomic Kitten star is very much single, having joked: ‘What love life. I always say my love life is like a Ferrari. I haven’t got one!’

Both Kerry and Katie have had their fair share of relationship ups and downs through the years and have been there for each other throughout.

But will they both be getting their happy endings in the foreseeable future? We’ll have to wait and see…