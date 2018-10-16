It's Katie's turn to have the kids this year

It looks like Katie Price is set for another blow as it’s been claimed her kids Princess, 11 and Junior, 13 will be spending Christmas with their dad Peter Andre.

The mum-of-five and her ex husband Pete have taken it in turns spending the festive period with their two children since they divorced all the way back in 2009.

But despite it allegedly being Pricey’s year to have the family over for Christmas dinner, it’s now been reported that they’ll be spending it at the Andre household with Pete, his wife Emily and their two kids Amelia, four, and Theo, one.

‘Katie won’t have the kids at Christmas,’ a source told The Sun.

‘They’ll be with Pete. Katie has a lot going on at the moment and so it’s best this way.’

The children have been living with their dad full time since the beginning of summer following Katie’s recent split from third husband Kieran Hayler.

And it’s fair to say the 40-year-old has a lot on her plate at the moment, as she recently checked herself into rehab for PTSD following a stint of wild partying.

Last week, Loose Women star KP was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving after allegedly crashing her pink Range Rover on the way home from ex Kris Boyson’s 30th birthday.

Following the arrest Katie was thought to be heading back to rehab centre The Priory in London for a 28-day residential stint, but reportedly left just 24 hours later after being picked up by personal trainer Kris.

While speculation is still swirling over why the former glamour model decided to ditch her treatment after just one day, The Sun has reported she stormed out because the staff ‘took her phone off her’, and the ‘room smelt of cabbage’.

An insider said: ‘Katie left rehab because they wanted to take her phone off her, but she didn’t want to be out of contact with her kids and Kris.

‘She refused to hand it over. She was telling people it felt like it was prison and she was being treated like a criminal.’

They added: ‘She also told people that the room she was given was like a run-down budget hotel that smelt like cabbage.’