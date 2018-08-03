Eeek! KP had a very public argument with her mother-in-law

When it comes to drama, Katie Price is basically a professional.

And it looks like the mum-of-five has found herself in the centre of another controversy after she reportedly got into an online spat with ex Kieran Hayler‘s mum.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Kieran’s mother Wendy allegedly shared a picture of KP’s kids Junior, 13, Princess, 11, Jett, four, and Bunny, three, and wrote: ‘I’m so lucky to have four such gorgeous grandchildren that bring me so much joy and happiness.’

But clearly annoyed by the social media snap, Katie then accused her estranged husband’s family of ‘forgetting’ her 16-year-old son Harvey who she shares with Dwight York.

According to The Sun, the former glamour model commented: ‘You forgot Harvey quick. You all have.’

More: Awkward! Katie Price ‘selling £77,000 gift’ she bought estranged husband Kieran Hayler

Wendy then allegedly replied: ‘I was told by you that there was no need for me to come to your house anymore and wasn’t even allowed to take his cake on his birthday as you had all your friends and boyfriend there.

‘Please don’t put on public what I’m trying not to do. I haven’t changed my phone number. As I was extremely hurt and love and miss Harvey loads.But did not comment because I never think it’s right letting the public know everything that goes on, not like you Katie. ‘I’m sorry to everyone that I had to air this on here.’

👨‍👧‍👦🌎 A post shared by Kieran Hayler (@officialkieranhayler) on May 4, 2018 at 11:46am PDT

In one final message, 40-year-old Katie added: ‘My mum didn’t want you there but you can still text, ring and see Harvey. ‘Kieran doesn’t even ask to speak or see him — I’ve asked him. You need to sort your son’s head out.’

Katie called time on her five year marriage to former stripper Kieran, 31, in June 2017, after accusing him of cheating on her with their kids’ nanny.

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️ A post shared by Katie Price (@officialkatieprice) on Jul 31, 2018 at 1:32am PDT

And the Loose Woman star has now moved on with 29-year-old personal trainer Kris Boyson and the pair have been sharing a load of loved-up snaps on Instagram ever since.