Katie Price invites estranged husband Kieran Hayler over for ‘sleepovers’ but insists it’s for the kids

It never ends with these two!

We thought that Katie Price would want to spend as little time as possible with her cheating ex-hubby Kieran Hayler – despite them sharing two children together.

However, according to the latest sources this is far from the case, with the reality star actually pencilling in time for the former stripper to sleep over at her West Sussex mansion.

But before you go thinking that the Pricey is ready to give Kieran a second chance, it’s actually said to be something she’s doing for the sake Bunny,4, and Jett, 5.

A source exclusively revealed to The Sun: ‘Katie has told Kieran she wants him to sleep over at her house so Bunny and Jett can see mummy and daddy are friends again.

‘She’s told him he’ll be in the spare room. Kieran doesn’t want to stay at Katie’s, with her having a go at him all the time.

‘He definitely doesn’t want to stay over when Kris is in bed with Katie in the next room, but he’ll do anything to make the kids happy.’

And it seems that 31-year-old Kieran’s reservations about this unusual set up don’t end there. He also said to be worried that Katie may be trying to put a wedge between him and new girlfriend Michelle Penticost.

Continuing the insider said: ‘Everyone thinks Katie’s just trying to rile Kieran’s girlfriend Michelle up.

‘She’s not invited to these ‘sleepovers’ and who wants their boyfriend sleeping over at an ex’s house?

‘He thinks it’s just another one of Katie’s plans to ruin his new relationship.’

Viewers certainly saw that Katie may have had a less than positive opinion of Kieran’s relationship with the 36-year-old air hostess during the My Crazy Life Christmas special. Giving Kieran a locket containing a photo of herself, she told him.

‘You’ll never ever forget me. Enjoy showing Michelle your necklace. She might want to wear it.’

With Katie’s home boasting nine bedrooms and a two-bed annex we think there’s enough room for all.