Katie had claimed she was inviting both Kieran and his new girlfriend for dinner...





It’s been one heck of a year for Katie Price, who has made continual headlines with the frequent speculation into her private life.

Recently, it was alleged that KP had buried the hatchet with her former husband Kieran Hayler – who is the father of the youngest in her brood, Jett, five, and four-year-old Bunny.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: ‘Proud’ mum Katie Price supports son Junior as she shares adorable photo – but did you notice this?

In fact, 40-year-old Pricey even revealed her festive plans will involve her ex-husband and his current girlfriend, Michelle Pentecost, in the teaser trailer for the festive edition of her documentary special, My Crazy Christmas Special.

Speaking with her close friend Lauren, the mother-of-five revealed her unexpected plans: ‘So I want to make Christmas really, really special.’

Detailing her extended invite to both Kieran and Michelle, Pricey then added: ‘I’m going to cook dinner – but I was thinking of maybe inviting Kieran and Michelle.’

However, a source close to Katie has lifted the lid on her surprising admission – revealing Michelle is yet to receive her invite to crimbo round KP’s.

‘Katie said on the TV show trailer that she wanted to invite Kieran’s new girlfriend to Christmas at her house – but Michelle hasn’t had an invite yet,’ they claimed.

Continuing, the source then alleged: ‘Katie’s only spoken to Kieran about spending the day with Bunny and Jett. He’s the only one who’s been invited so far – not Michelle.

‘Katie also wants to film some Christmas scenes with Kieran and the kids for series three of her show and nobody has approached Michelle about being in those either,’ it was then added.

Continuing, the source finally added: ‘There’s no way Katie will make nice with Kieran’s new girlfriend off-camera – it’s all for the show.’

We’re sure Michelle’s invite is just lost in the post!