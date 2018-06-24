The star has officially moved on from ex Kieran Hayler.

Katie Price has shared a sweet pic of her beau Kris Boyson alongside her two youngest kids Jett and Bunny, whilst paying tribute to her new boyfriend.

The mum-of-five recently shared an inside look into the family’s trip to a bowling alley.

And just a few hours later, she sang the praises of her new beau Kris, saying that she was thankful he came into her life at the ‘hardest time’.

KP also confessed that she wished she ‘met him years ago’ – seemingly suggesting that she’d rather not have met her ex, Kieran Hayler…eek!

She wrote, ‘All my 5 children are my absolute life and now @krisboyson has come in my life at the most challenging hardest time I’ve ever been through and proven to be such a amazing person wish I’d met him years ago he is such a mans man ❤’

Fitness fanatic Kris also took to social media to discuss his relationship with the former glamour model for the very first time on Saturday.

Sharing a sweet snap of the pair holding hands, he said, ‘What I never knew I always needed! @officialkatieprice 👊🏼❤’

Aww!

The pair’s blossoming relationship comes a week after the Pricey revealed she has finally ended her relationship with ex-hubby Kieran Hayler.

Katie also claimed to OK! magazine that she caught her ex cheating yet again – with a girl who worked in the local shop.

She said, “The truth is, I caught him cheating again – this time with a 19 year old who works in the Co-op.

“And he’s been texting an ex. I’ve got all the messages – I needed to see them to finally know what a lost cause he is.”

However, the girl in question, Chloe, has now insisted that there is no truth in Katie’s claims, and that the subject has been blown completely out of proportion.