KP won government support earlier this week

Katie Price recently celebrated after MPs backed her pledge to make cyberbullying a criminal offence.

And now her boyfriend Kris Boyson has supported the breakthrough with a sweet photo alongside the campaign’s inspiration – 16-year-old Harvey.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Katie Price WINS government support following two year battle to protect son Harvey from vicious trolls

Showing his close bond with Pricey’s eldest son, the 30-year-old praised the former glamour model for ‘changing lives around the world.’

Sharing a sweet photo of himself and Harvey chilling on the sofa, Kris wrote: ‘AMAZING achievement for my good mate Harv and his mum. This will no doubt change lives around the world.

‘So much hate out there, so many bullies and too many vile trolls! Thank you to everyone who has backed this campaign! #HarveysLaw.’

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Katie’s petition to make online abuse a criminal offence had been backed by MPs, after they claimed social media ‘had failed disabled people’ including teenager Harvey.

And the mum-of-five also shared her own emotional message alongside a black-and-white snap.

Seen cuddling her son – who suffers from Prader-Willi syndrome – as he laughs into the camera, Pricey wrote: ‘Feeling the love and going to bed with a grateful heart for all the support we have received today for #HarveysLaw if only Harv knew.’

Katie was soon flooded with positive comments from fans, with one writing: ‘Congratulations so so proud of your journey to make a new law much love to you all 💖💖’

‘Well done to you standing up to the bullies…I hate bullying! Just no need for it 😔,’ said another.

While a third added: ‘Such a gorgeous genuine photo here. Probably the best ever capture I’ve seen of you @officialkatieprice. Carry on the much needed work for this campaign its working. And changing views of disability associated bullying.’

Katie’s petition gained over 220,000 signatures and called on the government to create a register of offenders.

The Petitions Committee have now published a report addressing ‘online abuse and the experience of disabled people’ in order to reveal the ‘level of abuse that disabled people face online’.

The committee said: ‘We agree with Katie Price’s petition that the law on online abuse is not fit for purpose and it is truly shameful that disabled people have been forced off social media while their abusers face no consequences.’