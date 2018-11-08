Katie Price ‘begging Kieran Hayler for divorce’ as she contemplates FOURTH marriage to Kris Boyson

We can hardly keep up!

Although recent reports suggested that Loose Women star Katie Price was embracing single life and focusing all her energies into raising her brood of five, it seems that the star is already planning her fourth trip down the aisle.

According to a source the 40-year-old is keen to kick off divorce proceedings to make her split from cheating ex-boyfriend Kieran Hayler – with whom she parted ways for good earlier this year – official.

And apparently the reason she’s so keen to get the ball rolling is that she’s ready to say ‘I do’ to her younger beau Kris Boyson – despite the fact that the ‘Professional Weight Loss Specialist’ took to Twitter in September to announce that the pair are no longer dating.

A source told The Sun Online: ‘Katie’s been keen to get the divorce sorted for ages, but in recent weeks, since she got back with Kris, she’s been begging Kieran non-stop to sign the papers.

‘She’s totally done with that part of her life and just wants to be free of the marriage.’

Continuing they added: ‘But Kieran’s digging his heels in. He won’t be rushed. If Katie wants to get engaged to Kris, she’ll have to wait.’

29-year-old Kris is said to be as keen as Katie to become man and wife, revealing his commitment to the star even after they called time on their romance.

‘I was in love with the girl and up until last week she was down for getting married,’ he gushed.

‘We would talk about it all the time.’

And on Katie’s wedding dreams he continued:

‘She always said she wanted the fairytale ending and she wanted to live happily ever after.’

‘I was ready to go and speak to her dad and ask for his permission. I think deep down she knew I was getting an engagement ring made.’

Katie was previously married to cage fighter Alex Reid – whom she divorced in 2012 – and singer and presenter Peter Andre – whom she divorced in 2009.