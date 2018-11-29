Do we hear wedding bells?





The details of Katie Price‘s drama-filled life are often hard to keep up with, and now there’s been another development.

Following a highly publicised 28-day stint in rehab, due to a recent struggle with PTSD, KP has been caught up in headlines regarding love life drama and financial woe.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Katie Price makes SHOCK revelation about her relationship status after weekend away with ex Kris Boyson

However, it would appear the 40-year-old could be set to settle down once again – after allegedly reigniting her flame with former romantic interest Kris Boyson.

The duo, who dated earlier this year, officially called it quits back in September – with Kris asserting the split to be due to ‘wanting different things’ on Instagram.

Having reportedly rekindled their romance in recent weeks, a source close to the duo has now suggested the possibility of a forthcoming white wedding.

Speaking with The Sun, the insider claimed that 30-year-old Kris has reached out to Katie’s mum Amy in a bid to receive her blessing before putting a ring on it.

‘Kris asked Amy for Katie’s hand in marriage as he knows she’s not exactly his number one fan,’ they said.

‘He’s desperate to win her over and prove his love for her daughter and show his love is real.

‘He really wants Amy’s blessing and prove he can be a good husband and take care of Katie and the kids,’ the source added.

However, according to the unnamed insider, Kris’ search for Amy’s approval didn’t go completely to plan – with Pricey’s mum allegedly still unsure about his intentions.

Despite this, the source added that it was simply a waiting game for now – as Kris is said to be set to pop the question any day now.

‘Kris bought the ring ages ago and he’s now waiting on the perfect moment to propose. Now it’s just a matter of waiting for the happy news,’ they added.

Wedding bells?! We’ll be watching this space…