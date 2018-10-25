We can't keep up!

We think it’s fair to say Katie Price‘s love life hasn’t exactly been plain sailing lately.

After announcing her divorce from third husband Kieran Hayler earlier this year, Pricey started dating Kris Boyson before swiftly calling things off to start up a romance with 25-year-old Alex Adderson. Keeping up?

Well, in an unexpected turn of events, the mum-of-five was then arrested on suspicion of drink driving after she was allegedly involved in a car accident as she made her way home from ex Kris’ 30th birthday party.

And ever since then, the former couple have been spotted out and about together on numerous occasions – with personal trainer Kris even picking Katie up from rehab last week.

But it looks like KP and Kris aren’t getting back together, as an insider has now revealed she’s staying savvy when it comes to her romances.

More: Katie Price ‘trying to get back with Alex Adderson’ with just days to go until her bankruptcy deadline

‘Katie told Kris on the weekend that she loved him, but she has to stay with Alex for now because Kris hasn’t got any money,’ the insider claims.

‘Kris has been trying to support Katie but he suspected she was also keeping Alex on the side.’

The insider continued to The Sun: ‘Kris confronted her about Alex and she admitted she had been seeing him.

‘Then she told Kris she’s still very much in love with him but she has to keep Alex there because he’s rich and that’s what she needs now.

‘It’s all a mess, and everyone can see Katie is playing them both off and isn’t in the right state of mind.

‘Kris is blind-sided by her. He genuinely thinks he’ll win her in the end, but his friends are concerned because it’s a toxic situation.’

This comes as Katie’s financial woes have hit an all time high with the Loose Women star reportedly having just five days left to avoid bankruptcy.

Back in August, Pricey was given 12 weeks to come up with a plan to pay off her debts – which reportedly amount to over £500k – and is set to face the High Court next week.

And it’s thought the former glamour model has been left ‘constantly in tears’ over fears that she can’t afford a new home due to her money struggles.

CelebsNow have contacted Katie’s reps for comment.