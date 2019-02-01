Katie is no stranger to going under the knife

Katie Price’s toyboy Kris Boyson is believed to have pleaded with her doctor to stop performing cosmetic surgery on her.

According to Katie’s surgeon, Dr Tijion Esho, Kris has urged him to talk Katie out of having any more work done to her face.

‘Katie’s partner booked her to come and see me with my team because he wanted someone to desperately convince to stop having surgery,’ Dr Esho told Mirror Online.

And it appears the surgeon agrees with Kris as he has even suggested that the former glamour model give up her fillers.

‘I think Katie has got into a cycle where she is getting more and more injectables and surgery and I think this is doing more harm than good,’ Dr Esho added.

‘I advised her to stop for now and try focus on her inner health. At the same time we can focus on treating her skin with non-invasive measures to treat the damage from sun beds and prior surgery.’

Dr Esho even shared a behind-the-scenes snap on Instagram of him and Katie in his clinic, admitting he sat her down to ‘tell her that cosmetic surgery is not the answer.’

Katie is no stranger to going under the knife, but last year she vowed she wouldn’t touch her face again after she claimed ‘botched’ surgery ruined her facial features in 2017.

The mum-of-five had a non-invasive facelift – which involved hyaluronic acid being injected under her eyes – but Katie was not happy with the results, admitting the procedure ‘f***ed up’ her face.

Speaking of the surgery, Katie said at the time: ‘It’s supposed to make your skin look smoother, but I think my skin looked saggier.

‘After a couple of months my eyes had started to look really weird and it looked like I had massive dark rings under my eyes.’

She added: ‘I massively regretted it. I was left feeling so angry. I feel like my face was ruined.’

Luckily for Katie, she had the cosmetic procedure corrected but it doesn’t appear to have deterred her away from the surgeon’s knife.

She admitted at the end of last year that she would like a ‘little face-lift’ for 2019 – at least we know how Kris feels about that…