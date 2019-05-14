The former glamour model recently went under the knife... again

Surgery addict Katie Price is all about majorly oversharing.

So it’s little surprise to see the former glamour model and mum-of-five share a video of her face lift surgery stitches lying all over her hotel bed. Grim!

Katie, 40, and boyfriend Kris Boyson, 30, are currently on a break in Turkey, and Katie uploaded a video praising the personal trainer after he helped remove her stitches.

‘Now that is love. Look at that… them stitches out,’ Katie says to camera before zooming in on the stitches and a pair of scissors.

But Kris wasn’t as enthusiastic, telling her: ‘That is rotten, that is.’

Katie went under the knife again last month and looked so swollen and sore she admitted she looked ‘like an alien’, but added that she was ‘excited’ about the results.

Alongside a picture of her transformation, she wrote: ‘I know I look unrecognisable here but 4 days after surgery so very swollen and look like an alien 👽.’

She continued: ‘But can’t believe how quick I’m recovering from my surgery from head to toe excited for the results.’

And it looks like she’s not prepared to slow down on the surgery until she achieves her ‘dream look’.

Writing on the Instagram account of the clinic that did her recent face lift, she said: ‘Soooo good girls I can’t wait to turn into My dream looking and this is the place (sic).’

Meanwhile, Kris and Katie’s most recent getaway is said to be a ‘make-or-break’ holiday after the personal trainer was left mortified by her recent appearance at G-A-Y in London.

The cash-strapped star was pictured brazenly flashing her assets in front of partygoers while judging the Porn Idol contest.

Following her latest antics, Kris stopped following his on-off girlfriend on Instagram, but it looks like the pair are trying to patch things up – again.

Words by Zoe Shenton.