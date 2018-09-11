The couple split last month after a whirlwind romance

Katie Price and Kris Boyson might have only split less than two weeks ago but Kris has already been showing her what she’s missing with a topless photo amid rumours he’s hoping for a reunion.

The personal trainer – whose break-up from Katie, 40, came just months after they started dating in May – posted a picture yesterday where he’s seen relaxing with a drink in hand as he models a pair of shorts and flashes his toned abs.

‘A beer in the sun…who’s with me? ☀’ Kris, 29, captioned the Instagram snap.

Fans were full of compliments for the photo and many expressed hope that Pricey might give Kris another chance.

‘I believe you and Katie are meant to be even if now or in future fate will bring you back together,’ one wrote, whilst another said: ‘I hope u get back wkth pricey’

It comes after reports emerged that Kris is apparently desperate to get back with Katie following their sudden split, despite the fact that she’s since been getting cosy with new man Alex Adderson.

‘She’s had endless messages from Kris begging to take him back,’ a source told The Sun. ‘To make himself more exciting, he says that he’ll even start drinking again if it pleases her.

‘He really misses her and the children, especially Harvey, whom he worked closely with as his personal trainer. He’s heartbroken that she has left him, but knows he can’t give her a lavish lifestyle, and that’s obviously what she’s looking for at the minute.

‘He’s said that he’ll wait for her in case there’s a chance that once she’s bored of partying, she will take him back because he’s a potential family man unlike Alex.’

However, the insider also claimed that Katie found Kris boring and that ‘the only way she would ever get back with him is if she’s feeling really sorry for herself’.

Kris broke his silence on the split in his first interview since it happened over the weekend and said he’s ‘broken’ over the break-up, having apparently been planning to propose to Katie.

‘I was willing to take on her kids and I would have adopted Harvey,’ he told The Sunday Mirror. ‘I wanted to settle down and have kids but she wanted the party life. That is the reality of it.’