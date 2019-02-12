KP has been forced to deny rumours again

Katie Price has been forced to deny she turned up four hours late to collect her kids following a night out.

The 40-year-old was reportedly due to collect Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, from their dad Peter Andre’s house around midday yesterday, but apparently didn’t show up until 4pm.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Katie Price announces exciting new business venture after almost going bankrupt: ‘OMG so excited!’

A source said: ‘Katie had been out in Liverpool for a boozy nightclub PA the previous night, and didn’t manage to get back down South in time for the arranged time.

Speaking to The Sun, the insider added: ‘She arrived late and tired. It delayed everyone’s day and kept the kids waiting. She blamed traffic.’

But now Loose Women star KP has denied the claims, with her rep telling the publication this is definitely not true.

Katie married Pete back in 2005 after meeting in the I’m A Celebrity Jungle, and the pair went on to have Junior and Princess before splitting just four years later in 2009.

The children now live with Pete, his wife Emily and their younger children Amelia, five, and Theo, two, – with Pricey recently revealing she ‘doesn’t blame’ her ex for taking them away from her.

During a candid appearance on Loose Women last month, the reality star admitted she had been ‘self-medicating’ with cocaine and had to check herself into The Priory after suffering with PTSD.

She said: ‘I don’t blame Pete for doing what he did in the beginning.

‘My ex [Kieran Hayler] told him I was self-medicating… It’s half and half with the kids now – and has been for ages.’

Meanwhile, it looks like it’s onwards and upwards for KP after a tumultuous year which saw her dodge bankruptcy, go through a tough breakup with ex Kieran and deny two driving charges.

The telly star shared her latest exciting business venture yesterday as she shared a photo announcing a children’s clothing line, inspired and promoted by her daughters Princess and Bunny.

Katie – who’s now dating Kris Boyson – shared an Instagram post saying: ‘Been working on @princessandbunny.co.uk for a year now✨My Kidswear brand launching in April. If you want your Child aged 4-14 to model at my fashion show please email: audition@princessandbunny.co.uk 👸🏼🐰’