Katie Price might be in the middle of some serious dramas right now, but that hasn’t stopped her from spending some quality time with her family.

And the former glamour model took to Instagram with an adorable glimpse into her life as a busy mum-of-five yesterday as she hung out with 16-year-old son Harvey.

Below the post, 40-year-old Katie revealed that the teen was over the moon after a piece of his artwork was unveiled at Gatwick station.

The sweet photo shows KP with a giant smile on her face and her thumbs up while hugging daughter Princess, 11.

Alongside her, eldest son Harvey also looks pleased while stood next to his painting hanging on the wall.

‘Harvey was so thrilled to have his drawing on the wall at Gatwick airport he absolutely loves the @gatwickexpress his favourite ever ❤️,’ Pricey penned, before adding: ‘Thankyou for making him a happy boy xx’.

And fans of the star couldn’t wait to comment, with one writing: ‘Amazing young man Well Done Harvey!!!’

‘Such a proud moment for you and him,’ said another, and a third agreed: ‘He is such a beaut of a young man 💙💙💙💙 you are an amazing mom.’

While a fourth added: ‘How amazing…well done Harvey ❤️❤️’

In the latest episode of My Crazy Life, Katie also captured the special moment the artwork was unveiled at the station.

During the show, station manager Daniel Burn – who spotted the picture on Harvey’s Instagram – revealed he loved it so much that he wanted to find a way to appreciate the teen’s art skills.

Speaking about the celebration, Mr Burn said: ‘Seeing his face when it was unveiled was priceless. His whole family were so proud of him and rightly so.’

