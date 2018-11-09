Former glamour model tweeted about the incident

Katie Price was left feeling ‘scared and shaken up’ yesterday after a random man allegedly harassed her and took photos of her.

The mother-of-five took to Twitter to make the shocking allegations, and claimed the police did nothing to help her.

Posting a picture of the man, Katie tweeted: ‘This guy has just harassed me and police did nothing and let him go wtf police are here to help.’

She then added: ‘Bluewater police enabled this man to harass me stalk me and take photos of me and not help me I’m scared and shaken up.’

However, a spokesperson for Kent Police confirmed that the incident was in fact dealt with and a man was forced to leave the shopping centre as a result.

A spokesperson told Mirror Online: ‘Kent Police officers on patrol at a shopping centre in Greenhithe on Thursday 8 November were stopped by a group of people at around 5.45pm who made an allegation of harassment by a member of the public.’

Many Twitter users were quick to respond to Katie’s tweets and make reference to her recent drink drive incident.

‘Probably busy catching drink drivers .. oops,’ one person replied, while another added: ‘yeah to busy keeping drunk drivers off the road potential killers behind steering wheels !!!’

A third person replied: ‘Maybe their too busy trying to stop people who keep causing trouble while driving 😉’

The alleged incident follows a turbulent few months for Katie, including a 28-day stint in rehab.

The former glamour model recently returned to social media and has been sharing plenty of pics of her kids.

Yesterday, she shared a snap of her eldest child Harvey as he prepared to have a bath and earlier on in the day she posted a snap of her son with Peter Andre, Junior.