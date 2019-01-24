How cute is this?!

Throughout her colourful career, Katie Price has managed to keep fans guessing the status of her ever-changing relationship status.

However, it would appear things are going from strength-to-strength with on/off romantic interest Kris Boyson – having brought him along as a plus one to celebrate her stepdad Paul’s birthday at a recent family ‘do.

Katie’s sister Sophie has shared a series of sweet snaps from the bash – with 30-year-old Kris joining 40-year-old Pricey and her brood-of-five for the fun.

In one snap, KP and her family posed for a group shot whilst enjoying the festivities– with Kris wrapping his arm round Katie’s sister in a sweet gesture.

In the following shot, 13-year-old Junior and 11-year-old Princess posed for a photo with the birthday boy.

Opting for a laid back ensemble for their granddad’s ‘do, the duo sported tracksuits – with Princess in a black hoody and Junior wrapping up with a grey sweater.

Katie’s mum Amy also joined the celebrations, celebrating her husband’s birthday with the rest of the family.

Captioning the series of snaps, Katie’s sister shared: ‘Back home with the family to celebrate Dads birthday.’

Yesterday, Kris took to Instagram to publicly congratulate Pricey on winning the support of MPs for Harvey’s Law.

Katie has spent the past two years campaigning for the online abuse of people with disabilities to be made illegal, after being forced to protect her eldest son Harvey from vicious trolls.

Sharing a snap as he cuddled up to the 16-year-old, Kris penned a sweet tribute to Pricey.

‘AMAZING achievement for my good Mate Harv and his mum. This will no doubt change lives around the world,’ Kris shared.

Continuing, he then added: ‘So much hate out there, so many bullies and too many vile trolls! Thank you to everyone who has backed this campaign!’