The mum-of-five has had a dramatic few days

Katie Price has had a pretty eventful week so far after managing to avoid being declared bankrupt at a court hearing yesterday, and now she’s broken her silence with a poignant message.

The mum-of-five – who has been given three months to come up with a plan to repay her debts – filmed 16-year-old son Harvey as he stood by a window in her house last night watching the sky whilst a storm brewed.

Katie, 40, asked the teenager in the Instagram Stories footage: ‘Harvey, what are we doing?’

Harvey then explained that he was there for the thunderstorm and lightning, which he told Katie he ‘loves’.

‘Is that why you’re by the window watching it?’ the glamour model replied before sweetly adding: ‘Mummy’s here so you can record it on her phone.’

Katie then filmed another clip of Harvey – who suffers from multiple disabilities including partial sight loss, autism, ADHD and Prader-Willi syndrome – looking out of the window as he waiting for the storm to continue.

The Loose Women star tellingly captioned the video: ‘The simple things that make Harvey happy’

This seems very fitting after Katie’s recent financial problems came to a head yesterday.

Her team submitted a plan at London’s High Court – in a hearing which Katie did not attend – for an individual voluntary agreement (IVA) in a last-ditch attempt to avoid total financial collapse.

An IVA allows creditors to be paid back over an agreed period of time and the TV star has been given three months to come up with a plan to pay back her debts, which are thought to total £250,000 including over £20,000 in tax.

Recent reports have claimed that Katie has blown her former £45million fortune and is reportedly trying to sell her £2million sprawling home along with her menagerie of animals after racking up the huge debts.

It was even claimed last week that Katie was facing five county court judgements totalling more than £25,000.

So with things looking a bit shaky financially, it’s little wonder that the glamour model is focusing on the simple things.