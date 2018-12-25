It's been one hell of a year for Pricey!

It’s certainly been an unforgettable year for Katie Price, and we’re sure she’s glad to see the back of 2018. From a stint in rehab to another failed marriage, she’s definitely had her fair share of epic drama in the past 12 months.

But as the year comes to a close and the dust settles on KP’s personal and professional woes, Katie is feeling pumped and positive about 2019.

In the special festive episode of My Crazy Life, the 40-year-old told on-off boyfriend Kris Boyson that she wanted to give their relationship another go, so no doubt the two lovebirds will be seeing the New Year in together.

Here’s how Katie’s dramatic 2018 unfolded…

January

Katie’s year didn’t exactly get off to the best start as she and third husband Kieran Hayler were already on the rocks.

The end of 2017 was bleak for the couple following Kieran’s infidelity and the strain it had put on their marriage.

Katie ditched her wedding ring and enjoyed a boozy night out at a nightclub in Wales as part of a personal appearance.

Onlookers described Katie as ‘a mess’ and she was said to have been grinding up against people and insinuating sex acts.

February

February wasn’t much better for the former glamour model as she was banned from driving for six months after being caught doing 60mph on the 50mph A24 in her famous hot pink Land Rover, worth £75,000.

It was also the month that her ex-husband Alex Reid made ‘revenge porn’ allegations, which were investigated by the police.

However, at the time Katie issued a lengthy statement on Twitter and denied showing anyone footage of her former beau.

‘It is sad that my attempting to push through help for those bullied online is used by someone to suggest that I have behaved in this way or to get publicity for themselves,’ she said.

March

The mum-of-five was due to go on tour this month with An Audience with Katie Price, but she cancelled all forthcoming dates due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.

It was later reported that Katie had only managed to sell 225 out of 952 tickets for her show at the Brighton Hippodrome – which may have led to her pulling out.

April

Unfortunately Katie was forced to quit the London Marathon on April 22, after she suffered a knee injury three hours in. Fans accused the star of not training for it properly, despite her running it to raise awareness of her mum’s terminal lung condition.

This was also the month that she revealed to OK! Magazine that her relationship with former husband Peter Andre was strained.

May

Confirming that her marriage to Kieran was definitely over, Katie went public with her new man – Kris Boyson.

She grew close to the 29-year-old personal trainer after meeting him on a night out in Chigwell, Essex. However, just weeks into their new romance, Kris’ former girlfriend hit out and branded him a ‘serial cheat’ and a ‘fame hungry liar’. She also claimed she was still in a relationship with him when he met Katie.

June

With her divorce to Kieran getting rather messy, Katie confirmed in June that ex-husband Peter had taken their two children, Junior and Princess, to live with him and his current wife Emily MacDonagh.

A rep for Katie said at the time: ‘What is important [is] that the focus is on what is best for the children during tough times as Peter has acknowledged.

‘Katie is a remarkable mother, Peter is a wonderful father, together they are doing what is best for their children.’

The former pop star was said to be concerned as Katie had enjoyed several boozy nights out.

July

Despite only meeting just two months before, this was the month that Katie took her toyboy lover Kris on a luxurious holiday to Thailand.

However, it was hardly a quiet and relaxing trip, as Katie decided to bring some photographers along and indulged in a very racy photo shoot with her man. At one point, the mum-of-five even went topless as she canoodled with Kris in the ocean. Saucy!

It seems the shoots were set up in a desperate attempt to make some money, as behind the scenes, Katie was struggling financially and reportedly started selling off her farm animals including llamas, rabbits and horses in a bid to save the pennies.

Upon their return to the UK, Katie and Kris made their TV debut as a couple with an appearance on ITV’s Loose Women.

August

Summer was pretty bleak for KP as she found herself on the verge of bankruptcy after reportedly spending her £45 million fortune and struggling with £10,000 a month mortgage payments.

Katie was allegedly given 12 weeks to agree a debt repayment plan with her creditors in order to avoid bankruptcy.

September

Things really took a turn for the worse come September as Katie enjoyed a raucous getaway to Majorca, where she was snapped grinding up against Alex Adderson.

This obviously came as a shock to Kris, who then decided to dump Katie as she grew closer to Essex businessman Alex, 25.

After returning to the UK, The Sun on Sunday released a rather worrying video of KP in Majorca rapping ‘I love coke’ as she partied with some randoms.

This prompted the former glamour model to check herself into The Priory for PTSD and drink and drug problems.

October

The month of Halloween was just as eventful for Katie as she was arrested for drink-driving after crashing her pink Range Rover in South East London.

After spending 13 hours in police custody, Katie moved into rehab as a residential patient – but just a day later she checked out and sparked rumours that she was back with Kris as he was seen picking her up from The Priory.

At the end of October, Katie’s bankruptcy hearing was pushed back to December 4 after her team submitted a last minute IVA proposal.

November

After completing her rehab stint and being reunited with her younger kids Jett and Bunny, Katie decided to speak out about her drug use and admitted that she ‘self-medicated’ with cocaine during her marriage to Kieran, and can’t remember making the rap video in Spain.

She was then spotted filming scenes for a new episode of her reality TV show My Crazy Life, and was even seen hugging her estranged husband Kieran in a car park.

December

Katie’s festive episode of My Crazy Life aired on December 10 and saw her officially reunite with her on-off toyboy Kris, as he stopped by her house for a Christmas meal.

There were also rumours that the pair were moving in together and had become engaged, but Kris soon shut the reports down via social media.

Sharing a photo of his bare wedding finger on Instagram, he wrote: ‘Lies!’ alongside ‘who even comes up with these stories?’

With her love life back on track, and no longer being on the brink of bankruptcy after the tax man accepted her plan to repay her £22,000 debt, 2018 has certainly ended on a high for Pricey.

Wishing you all the best for 2019, KP!