The glamour model is facing the prospect of selling her home

Katie Price has had a tumultuous few months to say the least but now it looks like she’s taken action to protect her future should her money troubles continue.

The mum-of-five is facing the prospect of selling her £2million mansion due to her debts and has reportedly purchased a run-down motorhome which could be a potential place to live if she loses her home.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

MORE: Peter Andre reveals how he’s ‘protecting’ kids Junior and Princess from negativity surrounding Katie Price

Pictures have emerged of the vehicle parked outside 40-year-old Katie’s property and it’s been claimed that Pricey initially said she’d use it for taking the kids on holiday – but now could turn it into somewhere to live if necessary.

‘While she obviously wants to keep her home, the people around her are doubtful she will manage to,’ a source close to Pricey told The Sun. ‘She bought the motorhome and has it done up because it was in quite a state.

‘She said she bought it to take the children on holiday but there’s no chance she could ever have fitted all five of them in there.

‘The timing has given everyone the impression it’s a back-up which she can live out of.’

It comes after Katie narrowly avoided being declared bankrupt last month at a court hearing about her finances.

The glamour model’s team submitted a plan for an individual voluntary agreement (IVA), which allows creditors to be paid back over an agreed period of time, and Katie has been given three months to come up with a plan to pay back her debts.

It’s thought that Katie could owe as much as £600,000, having reputedly blown her £45million fortune.

The TV star has apparently been trying to come up with ways to make extra cash due to her financial issues and one of these is the idea to appear on Dancing On Ice next year.

She’s also said to have dramatically slashed her fee for personal appearances in the hope of booking in more, with her cost reportedly having gone from £20,000 per night to just £5,000.

Meanwhile Katie has been experiencing drama in her love life too since her sudden split from boyfriend Kris Boyson a few weeks ago.

Just days after the break-up was revealed she was pictured getting cosy with new man Alex Adderson on a wild trip to Majorca.