And it looks like the former glamour model has had an influence on the décor

After a difficult start to the year, things are finally starting to look up for Katie Price – who last week celebrated a win for her Harvey’s Law campaign against online trolls.



And as she starts to get her life back on track, we can exclusively reveal the mum-of-five has been secretly making a love nest with on/off boyfriend Kris Boyson in Gravesend, Kent.

One local told us, ‘Katie’s moved in with Kris,’ before explaining he’d often seen the former glamour model’s ‘pink car parked outside’ the fitness instructor’s three-bed house.

We’re told Kris first moved into the property, which was sold in 2015 for £235,000, around 18 months ago and since then – a bit like his girlfriend – the house has ‘had a lot of work done’. And it looks like it’s right up Katie’s street in terms of taste – the lad-pad-turned-love-nest boasts grey, black, white and silver décor– similar to Katie’s recently revamped £2m mansion.

In November last year, Kris, 30, hinted at them moving in together when he uploaded a snap to his Instagram of children’s bunk beds and we can also reveal he’s transformed the front ‘master’ bedroom for Katie’s kids to stay in.

One neighbour spilled, ‘I’ve seen Katie, the little girl [Bunny] and the boy [Harvey]. Kris was supposed to be taking him on a health thing as he’s got a good fitness trade going. He’s building a gym at the bottom of the garden. It’s partially completed, so he intends to stay. Everybody thought it was a one-off fling, and still do, you’ll always see the pink car but somebody else is driving it.’

Inevitably in recent weeks, with Katie’s court appearances and driving ban, we’re told Kris hasn’t been home much. One local warned, ‘Kris is a nice lad but he’s a bit out of his depth. I think the publicity might have gone to his head a little bit.’

Meanwhile, Katie, 40, is said to be getting on well with his family. ‘They don’t think anything of her [being famous] – even Kris’ grandmother takes it all in her stride,’ said another local, who added, ‘I think they’re a little bit embarrassed by it but they brush it off like they don’t care.’