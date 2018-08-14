Kris reportedly didn't react well to this...

Katie Price might be smitten with new boyfriend Kris Boyson but mum Amy seems to be a little more wary.

Amy has reportedly demanded that Kris, 29, sign an agreement which would prevent him from accessing 40-year-old Katie’s money so that he can’t use her for cash.

‘Kris Boyson quite happily signed a confidentiality agreement, as he had no choice,’ a source told The Sun. ‘All of Katie’s partners have done in the past.

“But this time her mum didn’t want her to be financially ruined like with previous boyfriends and husbands.

‘In fact, she was so desperate for her daughter not to be financially taken advantage of, Katie’s mum Amy had a “boyfriend agreement” written up for Kris to sign.’

The contract is said to state that Kris isn’t allowed to make separate money off the back of Katie, can’t access her money, isn’t allowed to give any ‘business advice’ and won’t be given a door key to her house.

However, personal trainer Kris has apparently not reacted well to the agreement…

‘Kris was completely disgusted and stressed to Katie that this is no way to begin a relationship,’ the insider claimed.

‘He tore it up and threw it in the recycling. Amy keeps pestering Katie for it and has no idea it’s gone – nor does she know he has the pass codes to her two phones and the gate codes to the estate.’

It comes after viewers of Katie’s reality show My Crazy Life saw Kris meet Amy for the first time on last night’s show – and it was all pretty awkward.

When Kris leant across the table to give Amy a kiss, she couldn’t help but say: ‘Oh dear, you’re a lot younger.’

Amy then explained to the camera: ‘I actually hoped that Katie would go for an older man this time.’

Erm, awkward.

Katie has been dating Kris since May following her split from third husband Kieran Hayler.

Her love life isn’t the only drama she’s been experiencing though, with the glamour model having narrowly avoided being declared bankrupt last week after a court hearing about her money troubles.

Katie submitted a plan via her team for an individual voluntary agreement (IVA) in a last-ditch attempt to avoid total financial collapse, with recent reports claiming that she has blown her former £45million fortune.

An IVA allows creditors to be paid back over an agreed period of time and the mum-of-five has been given three months to come up with a plan to pay her debts which are thought to total £250,000, including over £20,000 in tax.