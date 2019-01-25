Will KP chow down in her birthday suit?!

Katie Price is one lady who knows how to secure her top spot in headlines – having spent the majority of her showbiz career keeping fans guessing.

And it would appear the 40-year-old is about to make her way back onto the front page, having allegedly stripped off for her new reality TV show…

According to TV insiders, KP is planning to bare all for an upcoming episode of her reality show My Crazy Life – having introduced a rather peculiar diet plan into her life…

According to the source, the mum-of-five has taken to eating naked as part of a bizarre new meal plan.

‘She wants to lose more weight, and so as part of the reality show filming she’s trying out new diets,’ the insider claimed to The Sun.

Describing her nude arrangement, they continued: ‘One is eating naked, so you really think about what you’re eating and don’t over-eat.’

We’re not sure about you, but stripping off before chowing down seems like a lot of effort…

In fact, it would appear that even former glamour model Katie isn’t so keen on braving her birthday suit with every dinner – as representatives for Pricey have hit back at the claims.

After quizzed on the claims by The Mirror Online, KP’s rep denied the allegations of a nude episode of My Crazy Life.

Having shunned the weird allegations, Katie has instead taken to social media to share her excitement at her upcoming return to the Loose Women panel.

Taking to Twitter, the mother of 16-year-old Harvey, 13-year-old Junior, 11-year-old Princess, Jett, five, and Bunny, four, shared: ‘TOMORROW! I am BACK @loosewomen.’

As expected, fans of KP were quick to share good luck messages with the business mogul.

‘Awww be good to see you on again x,’ shared one.

Agreeing, another shared: ‘It will be lovely to see you back on @loosewomen today Katie xxx’

Looking forward to having you back, Pricey!