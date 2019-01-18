KP looks totally different!

Katie Price might be facing a load of drama already this year, but it looks like she’s keen to remember a simpler time as she’s uploaded an adorable throwback snap.

Taking to Instagram, the former glamour model shared a photo enjoying a trip to Disneyland with eldest son Harvey.

In the sweet snap, now 40-year-old Katie looks fresh-faced as she cuddles up to her tot in front of the iconic Cinderella Castle.

With a huge smile on her face, the new mum – who is in her mid twenties in the shot – is donning a white jacket and pink crop top and has her hair scraped back into a ponytail.

Meanwhile, little Harvey can be seen dressed in a jumper and basketball hat, as she added the caption: ‘Throwback Thursday look at baby Harv,’ followed by a string of heart emojis.

Obviously, fans couldn’t wait to comment on the photo, as one wrote: ‘Beautiful mummy and beautiful boy xx’

Another said: ‘Lovely photo of you and Harvey you look stunning, so natural.’

While a third added: ‘He makes my heart melt @officialkatieprice 💙,’ while a fourth agreed: ‘Beautiful photo Katie you look gorgeous too.’

As well as Harvey, 16 – who she shares with Dwight York – Katie is also mum to Princess, 12, and Junior, 13, from her marriage to Peter Andre, and Jett, five, and Bunny, four, with estranged husband Kieran Hayler.

This comes after KP took to Instagram to try and sell her pink Jeep earlier this week.

Sharing a photo of the Barbie car, the reality star wrote: ‘Soo now I’m banned from driving the cars are going this one is on eBay 💕💕💕 when I get my license back new car fresh start. Link in Bio.’

But it looks like drama really does follow Pricey around as she’s now reportedly had to remove it from Ebay because the seller was receiving so much online abuse.