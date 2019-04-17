But who will play the 40-year-old?

Katie Price is in talks with Netflix to make a drama series about her crazy life, following a whirlwind year of divorce from Kieran Hayler, a stint in rehab and her mum diagnosed as terminally ill.

With Katie Price: My Crazy Life currently airing on Quest Red, the 40 year old revealed she has big plans for more.

Speaking to New, Katie said: ‘I’ve got a new book out next year. There’s so much to put in it.

‘And I’m in talks with Netflix about doing a drama series about my life. I’m not going to give too much away – you’ll have to wait and see.’

There’s no chance of Katie running out of content for a Netflix show.

The 40-year-old is set for her third divorce and has five children to three different men.

She shares son Harvey, 16, with ex Dwight Yorke and her first marriage to Peter Andre lasted from 2005 to 2009 and they share kids Junior, 13, and Princess, 11.

Katie was then married to Alex Reid from 2010 to 2012, and tied the knot with third husband Kieran Hayler in 2013 – and they have Jet and Bunny together.

My Crazy Life – currently in its third series – has seen the breakdown of her relationship with ex-husband Kieran, and her on the road with her latest toyboy Kris Boyson who she has already broken up with numerous times.

The series also sees Katie take Kris on holiday with her family for her mum Amy’s ‘final’ holiday after she was diagnosed with a terminal lung condition.

If that wasn’t enough, the TV show has also focused on Katie’s numerous driving offences in court and selling her car after she was banned from driving.

In the most recent episode she was forced to go to the police after online trolls targeted her son Harvey as they bid for the pink jeep AND Kris gave Katie a key to his house.

We just want to know who would play Katie!