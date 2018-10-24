Will Pricey ever move on?

Katie Price is seemingly getting back together with former toyboy Kris Boyson, but apparently she’s still not over ex Peter Andre.

It’s nine years since the I’m A Celebrity pair signed the papers on their divorce after welcoming kids Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, and according to KP’s former best friend the Loose Women star is still not over it.

Francine Lewis – who’s known Katie for more than 20 years – has even revealed her pal will never be able to move on properly with another man.

‘Pete was a genuine person and I think it’s sad she lost him because he’s the nicest man anyone could ever meet,’ she confessed.

‘He really cared. I don’t feel Katie has been happy since she broke up with Pete. I don’t know if she’ll ever be happy with anyone else.’

Speaking about Katie’s other ex’s, Francis added: ‘Alex Reid is good looking and a nice guy, but I never got the Kieran [Hayler] thing – he cheated and probably made her feel worthless.’

KP, 40, has faced her fair share of romantic woes following her split from third husband Kieran earlier this year.

After getting together with personal trainer Kris, 30, the pair enjoyed a short-lived romance before calling things off last month.

The mum-of-five then began a relationship with 25-year-old Alex Adderson before she checked herself into rehab for PTSD.

But things took an unexpected turn when Pricey was arrested on suspicion of drink driving two weeks ago following an alleged car crash on the way back from ex Kris’ 30th birthday party.

And a source recently claimed that reality star wannabe Kris has been her ‘rock’ throughout all the drama.

‘He’s been a real rock to her, even when she dumped him and started dating Alex,’ they told The Sun.

‘He’d jump at the chance to be back with her, even though his friends can’t abide her.’

And with rumours Katie’s mum Amy is desperate for Kris to propose, who knows what’s next for Katie’s turbulent love life…