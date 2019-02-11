A new beginning for Katie...

She ended 2018 close to bankruptcy, but Katie Price is determined to not be broke this year.

She’s just announced her latest business venture, a children’s clothing line, inspired and promoted by her daughters Princess and Bunny.

Katie, 40, announced the new company via her Instagram page, saying: ‘Been working on @princessandbunny.co.uk for a year now✨My Kidswear brand launching in April. If you want your Child aged 4-14 to model at my fashion show please email: audition@princessandbunny.co.uk 👸🏼🐰’

Of course, Katie’s youngest daughter Bunny is the star of the post, and during the video she flicks through a clothing rail filled with Katie’s designs, giving us a sneak peak at the line before its launch in April.

Fans came out to support KP in the comments, with one writing: ‘Good luck with your new venture! Can’t wait for a boys range, I will look out for that. Best of luck x’

Another person posted: ‘OMG so excited my 5 year old loves what princess wears 😍😍😍’

A third showed support for Bunny, and said: ‘Lovely seeing her being a normal little girl, happy loving dressing up x’

We all know Katie is no stranger to entrepreneurship, as, in the past she’s written books, created her own perfume, and even launched her own iPod line!

The news of her latest business venture comes after the former glamour model confirmed she is putting her eldest child, Harvey, into residential care from Monday to Fridays.

During an appearance on This Morning last week, Katie told hosts Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes: ‘I love him so much, he’s my absolute world but he’s just hard work now.

‘Even at night time he’s like a nightmare newborn. I don’t get any sleep. I haven’t got carers for him at all, I do it myself.’

Harvey, 16, is partially blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

Words by Maria Loizou.