KP looks totally different!

Katie Price debuted a whole new look as she attended her best friend Melodie Pope’s wedding earlier this week.

Yup, she might be known for outfits like THIS…

But the former glamour model cut a slightly more sophisticated appearance when her longtime pal tied the knot with Jordan Goatley on Friday.

And hairdresser Melodie was quick to praise KP as she shared an Instagram photo of the Loose Women star all dressed up in a lilac bridesmaids gown complete with embroidery and a white fluffy shawl.

Katie even appeared to go make-up free in the natural snap as she tied her hair back in a casual pony tail.

After vowing ‘not to get wasted’ during her pal’s big day, it looks like Katie also gave the couple another special gift as she paid for Melodie to have a unique custom-made wedding dress.

Thanking the mum-of-five for the kind gesture, Melodie wrote: ‘Finally a HUGE thank you to this little sex bomb @officialkatieprice You always said you would buy my wedding dress as a gift but never did I think I could design and have my own UNIQUE dress made.’

She then added: ‘Simply overwhelmed by how much I LOVE my dress – pockets and all!! Thank u as it allowed me to feel as comfy and myself as I did – love u’.

This comes after 40-year-old Katie hit the headlines when she joined Melodie’s hen party last summer in Majorca and was allegedly filmed rapping: ‘I love coke’ after a wild night out.

Just a few weeks later the telly star checked herself into rehab for PTSD.

And while Katie appears to have splashed the cash on her pal for her New Years wedding, she has recently found herself in some financial difficulties after narrowly avoiding bankruptcy at the end of last year.

Following a court case in December a judge agreed with her individual financial plan which will allow her to gradually settle her debts.