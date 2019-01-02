There's a new addition to Pricey's clan!

Following the end to a pretty explosive year, we’re sure Katie Price will be welcoming 2019 with open arms.

The mother-of-five has battled a series of hardships, making headlines with alleged love life drama, financial crisis and a trip to rehab amid some issues with PTSD.

Having risen above the lot, KP chimed in the new year at home with her brood – and another new addition…

Sources close to the 40-year-old business mogul have claimed Pricey has been joined by a new furry friend.

According to the insider, Katie splashed out £1,000 for her new German Shepherd pup – who joined the family during the festivities.

Speaking with The Sun, the source shared: ‘It’s no secret that Katie is a huge animal lover – and just can’t get enough of German Shepherds.

‘Her previous dog was run over and killed by a takeaway driver, and after getting one last year she couldn’t resist another adorable pup,’ they explained.

Highlighting Katie’s recent heartbreak over her beloved animals, having made the decision to sell a number of her pets during her money crisis, the source then added that Katie was keen for a new addition to her clan.

‘She was forced to sell off quite a few off her animals last year but thinks the dogs are positive impact on her life.’

Whilst there is no confirmation on her new pooch, we’ll be keeping our eyes peeled for any signs of the pup.

Katie was left heartbroken in February of last year when her beloved pooch Queenie was killed by a delivery driver.

Sharing a devastated tribute to the dog, Katie revealed she was struggling with the loss on Instagram.

‘I’ll miss her so much,’ she captioned the moving snap of Queenie.

In October she then spent £1,000 on another pup, who she named Blue.

Wishing Katie and family all the best in 2019.