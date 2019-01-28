Katie shocked Holly and Phil on This Morning today

Katie Price has been through a very tough year, but it looks like the 40-year-old is ready for a new challenge as she’s now vowed to adopt a child from Nigeria.

The 40-year-old dropped into the This Morning studio to talk about her petition to make online abuse a criminal offence which won the backing of MPs last week.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: What will Katie Price say? Emily Andre opens up about family life with ‘all FOUR’ of her kids

But talk soon turned to everything else that is going on in Pricey’s life – including her dream of having more children.

Announcing the news to shocked presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Katie revealed that she will soon be flying out to Nigeria to find her sixth child.

She said: ‘I’ve said I always wanted to adopt a child. I don’t care if they have disabilities or what age, just because I feel I can offer them a place.

‘Funnily enough I was getting my nails done and there was a lady sitting next to me.’

Katie then went on to explain that she asked the woman if she was a nurse but discovered she actually looks after an orphanage in Nigeria.

She continued: ‘It’s easy to adopt abroad but not easy to bring back to the country.’

When asked why she’s not planning to adopt a child in this country, Katie continued: ‘It is SO hard to adopt over here, I’ve looking into it for ages. Hopefully something will happen.’

She then added: ‘I still want my own kids don’t get me wrong and will definitely have more.’

Katie is already mum to Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, Jett, five and Bunny, four, from her previous relationships.

Although she also admitted she is ready to downsize as Junior and Princess are currently living with their dad Peter Andre, and Jett and Bunny have moved in with estranged husband Kieran Hayler.

Speaking about her £2million mansion in Surrey, the CBB winner admitted: ‘There’s enough bedrooms in the house, but I’m looking for a smaller house. Other than that good things are happening.’

As well as speaking about her family plans, Katie also took the opportunity to clear up multiple reports on her private life, revealing she wasn’t almost made bankrupt and entered rehab last year to deal with post traumatic stress disorder, not drink and drug issues.

Keen to move on with her life, the telly star went on to tell Holly and Phil that she’s determined to focus on loads of exciting projects she has coming up – including a movie of her life, turning her books into films and performing a one woman show at the Royal Albert Hall.

Now that we’d love to see…