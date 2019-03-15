Still in Thailand

Earlier this week she was forced to deny she was pregnant after pictures emerged of her with a curvier figure, and now Katie Price has put those rumours well and truly to rest.

The mum-of-five, who is currently holidaying with boyfriend Kris Boyson in Thailand, shared a sexy bikini video to Instagram earlier today.

In the short clip, Katie appears to be sitting down to lunch with Kris, 30, as she decides to show off her petite frame.

Wearing a black and orange bikini top and bright yellow bottoms, Katie shows off her extensive body art as she films her slender body.

She simply captioned the post: ‘Tan coming along nicely 😝’

The former glamour model also shared a selfie of her and her beau, with Kris showing off his pearly whites and messy blonde hair.

Katie and Kris jetted off to Thailand last weekend, and according to reports, the personal trainer is set to propose.

An insider told The Sun Online: ‘Kris told all of Katie’s friends that he’s really serious about marrying her. He’s bought the ring and he’s taking it to Thailand.

‘The reality show cameras are with them the entire time so when he does drop down on one knee, the cameras will be there to capture the moment,’ they added.

Watch this space!