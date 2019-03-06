Fans are NOT happy

It seems as though Katie Price can’t do anything without facing a barrage of criticism from her followers.

So when Pancake Day rolled around this week, it’s no surprise that KP, 40, was causing drama once again over on Instagram.

More: Katie Price’s friends claim she ‘should have gone to jail’ following guilty verdict: ‘She feels invincible’

It all started when the former glamour model shared a picture of three of her kids – Harvey, 16, Jett, five, and four-year-old Bunny – tucking into some Shrove Tuesday treats that had just 27 calories in each.

Katie was promoting the low-fat pancakes and sugar free syrup for a ‘guilt free’ food company, but this left her fans less than impressed.

‘Make proper fresh pancakes for your children!’ slammed one follower.

Another chimed in: ‘Noo what on earth is in the syrup, i think its best give children a balanced diet of normal food.’

‘Oh for gods sake it’s a treat day!!!! What you got planned for Easter!!!’ said a third, while a fourth asked: ‘Is that salad cream?’

Although some of her loyal fans were quick to defend her, as one hit back: ‘Seems like #officialkatieprice can’t do anything right without people having a dig at her.. leave the poor woman alone!’

‘Why does anyone care what another parent is feeding their child? You do you for gods sake!!,’ said another.

KP – who is also mum to Junior, 13, and Princess, 11 – recently faced more controversy over her parenting when she slammed ex husband Peter Andre.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, the former Loose Women claimed Pete now won’t let her film with their two kids for her reality show My Crazy Life.

‘I’m actually cheesed off with Pete,’ she told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

‘When people watch my show, it doesn’t show Princess and Junior.’

She continued: ‘He won’t allow me to film with them, he won’t allow me to do photoshoots with them and he’s a massive hypocrite.’ Eek!