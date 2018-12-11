KP has spoken out about her first marriage

Flashback to 2005 – a time of flip phones, heelys and Avril Lavigne in the charts. But more importantly, it was also the year that Katie Price married first husband Peter Andre in a totally over-the-top – and very pink – ceremony.

Unfortunately, after four years and two children together, our reality TV dreams were crushed when the pair decided to call things quits in 2009.

READ MORE CELEBRITY NEWS

More: Katie Price reveals what REALLY happened in the car park with Kieran Hayler in sneak peak of My Crazy Life

But in last night’s episode of KP’s reality show My Crazy Christmas, the former glamour model candidly opened up about her regrets over the failed relationship, even describing 45-year-old Pete as ‘perfect’.

When asked about their relationship by her costume-designer friend Adrian, Katie joked: ‘D’you wanna make another wedding dress?’

‘Honestly, I haven’t been put off getting married. But I do have to find the right one.’

After being told by Adrian that ‘you and Pete were the best combo’, the 40-year-old replied: ‘But then mine and Pete’s relationship was very magazine and TV-based. We weren’t really left alone to enjoy our relationship. Everything was documented.’

Adding that the couple’s children, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, were ‘the best thing to come out of their relationship’, Katie then added: ‘I would say, in a nutshell, Pete was the perfect one – then. I actually thought I’d be with him forever.

‘It is what it is. It’s been 10 years, but people still go on about it. But onwards and upwards.’

The former couple met during the 2004 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! and went on to film several ITV2 reality shows including When Jordan Met Peter, Katie & Peter: The Next Chapter, and Katie & Peter: Stateside.

Meanwhile, during the latest episode of her reality show, the telly star also went on to talk about her tumultuous year, which has seen her split from Kieran Hayler and enter rehab.

‘All I can say is that this year has been a sh*t year,’ she continued. ‘My head’s back and focused on my career, and I just want to get on with it.’

Let’s hope 2019 is a little less dramatic for Pricey!