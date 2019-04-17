Pricey has hit back at ex hubby Pete again...

Katie Price has taken another hit at ex husband Peter Andre, claiming he ‘does her head in’ and tries to ‘bring her down’.

Katie, 40, split with 46-year-old Pete after four years of marriage in 2009 and the pair have had a turbulent relationship ever since.

The glamour model seems to be having more problems with her former hubby, revealing she feels stressed out by the Mysterious Girl singer.

She said: ‘Honestly Pete’s doing my head in. I can’t stand him and all the legal letters he sends me, he’s tried so hard to bring me down.’

Speaking to Closer magazine, the telly star claimed she doesn’t let the animosity between her exes bother her, she continued: ‘He’s so different from what he was. He brings me so much stress, but there is nothing that he or any of my exes can do to bring me down or get to me.

‘All these people have wronged me, I didn’t make them do it, I didn’t ask for it.’

Katie, who shares 13-year-old Junior and 11-year-old Princess with Pete, recently publicly branded the pop star a ‘be****d’ for not allowing the children to be filmed for her reality show My Crazy Life.

The feisty TV personality even went as far as to call him her ‘worst husband’ live on Good Morning Britain earlier this month.

Pricey is currently dating toy boy Kris Boyson, 30, having split from Kieran Hayler, 32, who she shares five-year-old Jett and four-year-old Bunny with, last year after four years of marriage.

Meanwhile Pete is married to 29-year-old GP Emily MacDonagh, who share five-year-old Amelia and two-year-old Theo, and despite ex Katie’s tumultuous love life, seems to be enjoying family time.

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star recently penned a rare tribute to his wife, as she stayed at home caring for their children while he jetted off to American on a work trip.

He sweetly wrote: ‘For the first time in 45 years things are looking incredible for me here in America and I’m so grateful.

‘Through it all, you Emily are my rock and I love you. I’m putting it on here so everyone knows what a legend you are. Behind every man……..’