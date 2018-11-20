It was rumoured KP would be having a lonely day

Katie Price has faced an extremely turbulent few months after she split from third husband Kieran Hayler, faced some time in rehab and is currently battling bankruptcy.

But it looks like the former glamour model’s year has taken a turn for the better as it’s now been claimed she’ll get to enjoy Christmas with all five of her children.

Reports have previously speculated that Pricey could be spending the festive period with just eldest son Harvey, 16, after Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, moved in with their dad Peter Andre earlier this year.

Meanwhile she currently splits custody of youngest children Bunny, three, and Jett, four, with their dad, Kieran.

However, according to The Mirror, the 40-year-old’s rep has now rubbished the rumours, revealing that KP will actually have all of her children staying at her West Sussex mansion on Christmas day.

This comes after Pricey was reportedly planning to ‘capture her heartbreak’ at being separated from her kids on the big day during the new series of reality show My Crazy Life.

A source previously told The Sun: ‘Katie won’t hold back this Christmas and isn’t going to shy away from the upset she’s feeling about her kids spending Christmas with their dads.’

They added: ‘Katie’s determined to be a better mum to them next year and is feeling really positive about the next chapter.’

It comes after Katie revealed her 16-year-old son Harvey – who she shares with Dwight York – was lonely after having his siblings spend more time with their dads.

‘Harvey’s been really lonely in the house without the other kids,’ she said on last week’s special of My Crazy Life.

In a bid to keep the teen’s spirits up, Pricey then splashed out a whopping £1,000 on a blue German Shepard pup called Bear.

‘There’s a new man in mummy’s life now, and who’s that?’, she asked her son, before adding to the camera: ‘I thought I’d get something to cheer him up, and I got Bear.’

CelebsNow have contacted reps for Katie Price and Peter Andre.