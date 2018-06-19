The absence of two of her kids left Katie 'upset'

Katie Price celebrated turning 40 with a typically big party – we wouldn’t expect anything less – but has now claimed that Peter Andre ‘banned’ their children from attending.

The mum-of-five toasted her big day without Junior, 13, and Princess, 10, by her side as the duo are currently living with Pete following the aftermath of her split from Kieran Hayler.

Katie says that she tried to get Pete, 45, to let them attend her bash though, something that didn’t work out.

‘I would have loved them to be there and it was disappointing they weren’t,’ Pricey tells OK! magazine. ‘I’ve tried to reach out to Pete about it.’

The Loose Women panellist admits she was particularly sad about their absence as it meant they missed out on time with her mum Amy, who was diagnosed with a terminal lung condition last year and wants to see her grandchildren as much as possible.

‘I was most upset for my mum because she cherishes every moment she spends with the kids now, as you can imagine,’ Katie explains.

Whilst the glamour model was saddened by Junior and Princess not attending her do, she’s honest about the fact that she’s been partying quite hard since the end of her marriage.

‘I have to be honest – with everything that has been going on with my mum and with Kieran I’ve had a couple of nights where I’ve let my hair down and Pete probably thought the party would be a lot more boozy than it was,’ says Katie.

It comes after the star confirmed last week that Princess and Junior ARE living with Pete after it was reported that he’d ‘banned’ her from seeing them due to concerns over her party lifestyle and her new relationship with personal trainer Kris Boyson.

‘What is important [is] that the focus is on what is best for the children during tough times as Peter has acknowledged,’ a spokesperson for Katie told The Mirror on Friday. ‘Katie is a remarkable mother, Peter is a wonderful father, together they are doing what is best for their children’

The rep also added that both Junior and Princess are looking forward to being with Katie again.

Since then Katie has shared videos and photos of herself spending quality time with her other children Harvey, 16, Jett, 4, and Bunny, 3.

Meanwhile Pete hasn’t directly commented on the situation but recently admitted he ‘worries’ about the children when they’re not with him.

‘J and P have gone, and will go, through tough times in their lives,’ he told new! magazine earlier this month. ‘But no matter what, Emily and I will always provide a stable home for them. People can read in to that how they like.’