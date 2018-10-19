Well, this is awkward

Katie Price has had a tough few months with her latest divorce, shock rehab stint and drink drive arrest.

But now it looks like the mum-of-five is set to give a glimpse into her turbulent life with a brand new novel.

Apparently, KP’s latest book is called Winner Takes All and is all about a ‘desperate woman looking for love’.

Based on Love Island, the plot follows main character Jas as she searches for The One on a game show, and she just so happens to be divorcing her husband at the time.

There’s even said to be a hunky man in storyline who has been compared to Katie’s ex Peter Andre, as Australian character Dylan is described as ‘gorgeous, with jet-black hair and a strong jaw-line’. Sound familiar?

But according to The Sun, 40-year-old Katie has some harsh words for Pete, 45, in the novel as she wrote that Jas ‘wasn’t into men who had their teeth whitened and chest waxed.’ Erm… ouch!

And it looks like Peter isn’t the only ex who’s inspired Pricey’s creative writing as the story also sees Jas gathering evidence against her estranged husband as she prepares to take him to court.

Describing the relationship with ex-Richard as ‘unhappy and open’, it’s reported Katie has likened the character to Kieran Hayler, who she shares Bunny, four, and Jett, five, with

This comes after Katie reportedly left rehab last week just 24 hours after she checked herself in for PTSD.

According to The Sun, the former glamour model was picked up by her ex boyfriend Kris Boyson, with a source telling the publication: ‘Katie walked out at 4 o’clock this afternoon and she was picked up by Kris.

‘Her friends are really worried about her as this was her last chance.’

CelebsNow has reached out to Katie’s reps for comment.