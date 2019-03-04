KP didn't hold back!

It looks like drama follows Katie Price around, as she’s now given a controversial interview on Good Morning Britain hitting out at ex Peter Andre.

Sitting down opposite old pal Piers Morgan, the mum-of-five was asked all manner of things about her personal life ahead of the latest series of reality show ‘My Crazy Life’.

But when talk turned to her relationships with her ex husbands, the 40-year-old didn’t hold back on her feelings for 46-year-old Peter.

The couple tied the knot in 2005 after falling in love on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! and went on to have kids Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, before splitting four years later.

Revealing popstar Pete now won’t let her film with the two kids, Katie explained to presenters Piers, 53, and Susanna Reid, 48: ‘I’m actually cheesed off with Pete.

‘When people watch my show, it doesn’t show Princess and Junior.’

She continued: ‘He won’t allow me to film with them, he won’t allow me to do photoshoots with them and he’s a massive hypocrite.’

Explaining that both parents have to agree before her kids can be filmed, the Loose Women star blasted: ‘He’s really selfish and the kids miss out on it.’

Before referencing her current campaign to make online trolling for disabled people a criminal offence, by adding: ‘It would be nice to follow the online trolling thing as well.’

A source has since told CelebsNow: ‘Pete doesn’t want to get involved because it is a legal matter, but he’s just trying to do what’s best for his kids.’

CelebsNow have reached out to Pete and Katie’s reps for comment.

Despite the awkward moment, KP seemed to be on good terms with her first husband when she shared a sweet message wishing him a Happy Birthday last week.

Sharing a photo on Instagram of Pete, 46, with the kids, Pricey wrote: ‘Happy Birthday to @peterandre. Thank you for always being a great dad to Junior and Princess.’

Meanwhile, during her GMB interview, Katie also went on to hit back at reports that her Sussex mansion is ‘mucky’.

Following an episode of Keith Lemon’s Through The Keyhole last year, the mum-of-five has battled rumours that the inside of her family home is a ‘state’.

Refuting the claims, Pricey said today: ‘My house is actually really nice inside.’

Before adding: ‘Outside I’m getting my swimming pool and tennis court done which takes a lot of time and I’ve got other things to prioritise my money on at the moment.’

Another day, another Katie Price drama.