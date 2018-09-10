Kris has given a candid interview about Pricey

Katie Price might have split from first husband Peter Andre almost a decade ago, but now her ex Kris Boyson has revealed she still isn’t over their messy divorce.

KP married the Mysterious Girl singer in 2005 after meeting on I’m a Celebrity and they went on to have two children together – Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, – but they split in 2009.

And following his own break up from the Loose Women star, now 29-year-old Kris has revealed she never really got over Pete.

‘She had such a hard time after Pete,’ Kris told The Mirror on Monday.

‘I reckon she has really struggled from that. I think that was really mentally hard for her and I think that damaged her the most.’

This comes after Junior and Princess moved in with their dad back in June while 40-year-old Katie continues to go through her messy divorce from third husband Kieran Hayler.

And personal trainer Kris has said this was devastating for the former glamour model, as he continued: ‘When the kids got taken off her she was gutted because she felt she hadn’t done anything to deserve that.’

He then said that KP ‘just needs to make better choices’, before adding: ‘She hasn’t got many real friends, her social circle is so small, she can’t trust anyone. She is quite paranoid, and I don’t blame her. Everyone slates her.’

Meanwhile, just a few days after splitting with Kris, Katie jetted off on a trip to Mallorca with her pals where she was seen getting cosy with new boyfriend Alex Adderson.

It was claimed the mum-of-five – who also shares Jett, five, and Bunny, four, with ex Kieran, and Harvey, 16, with Dwight York – missed her kids’ first day back at school to party with her new toyboy – but she later blasted the reports on social media.

Taking to Twitter, the telly star shared a link to an article which stated Peter was ‘devastated’ after she failed to contact the kids on their big day, as well as a screenshot which shows she spoke to her eldest daughter Princess at 5:44 for one minute.

‘I’m sick to death of reading untrue stories and don’t feel I have to justify myself every time but this is proof I spoke to my children first day off school’, she blasted in a string of now-deleted messages.