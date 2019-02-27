Are these two finally friends?

Katie Price has reached out to her ex Peter Andre on his birthday today with a sweet message.

The pair tied the knot in 2005 after falling in love on I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here!

Unfortunately, following four years of marriage, two children and a lot of reality TV shows together, the pair decided to call things quits in 2009.

But despite repeatedly clashing on multiple occasions the years, it looks like it’s all water under the bridge as 40-year-old KP has wished her ex a Happy Birthday.

Sharing a photo on Instagram of Pete, 46, with the kids, Pricey wrote: ‘Happy Birthday to @peterandre. Thank you for always being a great dad to Junior and Princess.’ How sweet is that?

Since their divorce almost ten years ago, Peter has since moved on with wife Emily MacDonagh and they share two children Amelia, five, and two-year-old Theo.

While Pricey is also in a relationship with on/off beau Kris Boyson following her split from Kieran Hayler, that hasn’t stopped her reportedly pining after her former husband.

Kieran – who is dad to Katie’s youngest children Jett, five, and Bunny, four – recently revealed that ‘noone could ever compete’ with the Mysterious Girl singer in Pricey’s eyes.

‘She always said if it wasn’t for her celeb lifestyle, the reality show and stuff, her and Peter probably would’ve lasted,’ he told The Sun.

‘He was the love of her life and no one can compete with that.’

He then added: ‘There’s always someone else to blame. How many more years can she blame things on her and Pete not working out? I’ve probably got it for another five of 10 years.’

Meanwhile, Katie was recently found guilty of being drunk while in charge of her £75k pink Range Rover.

Following her court appearance, Katie was given the choice of a three-month driving ban, or 10 points on her license, which has been added to another ban from earlier this year for driving while disqualified.

Along with a £1,500 fine, she was also ordered to pay costs and a victim surcharge to bring her total bill to £2,425.