Katie attended court for the second time today.

Spelling an end to the dramatic reports surrounding her court appearances, Katie Price has pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified.

The 40-year-old attended in court for her second appearance in three days earlier today, admitting to driving whilst banned from the roads and without third-party insurance.

It’s understood the business mogul had handed herself in to Sussex Police last July, after she was papped behind the wheel of a car despite her road ban.

Pricey was allegedly driving the 24 miles back from Gatwick airport to her home with her youngest two children, Jett and Bunny, in the back of the vehicle.

It’s claimed by The Mirror that Katie could be sent to prison for up to six months and be forced to wear an ankle tag if she’s handed a community service sentence.

Attending the Crawley courtroom in West Sussex, KP opted for a comfortable look – wrapping up from the January chill in a fur-lined poncho and matching Cossack-style hat.

Marching past the flurry of awaiting paparazzi, Pricey appeared to hide from the countless camera flashes behind a pair of oversized black sunglasses.

Just two days earlier, the mother of 16-year-old Harvey, Junior, 13, Princess, 11, five-year-old Jett and four-year-old Bunny appeared at the Bromley courthouse on account of her drink-driving charges.

The former glamour model pleaded not guilty after allegedly crashing her £75,000 Range Rover into a parked car while twice the legal limit.

Court reports issued from Monday’s appearance allege the jury heard that Pricey had 69 micrograms of alcohol in 100ml of breath when breathalysed after the accident.

Reportedly, Katie initially refused to give her address in court – but was then scalded by District Judge Nigel Dean.

According to court reports, her request had been ignored as Pricey was told that ‘all defendants are treated equally’.