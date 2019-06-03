Katie repeatedly called Michelle Pentecost a ‘f***king c***’ in front of shocked school kids

Katie Price has admitted shouting abuse at ex Kieran Hayler’s girlfriend in her kids’ school playground last September.

Katie repeatedly called Michelle Pentecost a ‘f***king c***’ in front of shocked school kids as she rowed with Kieran’s girlfriend and one of her friends at the school near her West Sussex home.

The mum-of-five, 41, was due to stand trial over the incident, but today she changed her plea after initially denying she had used threatening, abusive, words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm or distress to Michelle.

Paul Edwards, prosecuting, told Horsham Magistrates’ Court that Katie was seen hurling a ‘tirade of abuse’ and swore at the two women multiple times.

Katie’s defence lawyer Paul Macauley claimed his client’s outburst was sparked after she discovered Kieran was dating Michelle a few days earlier.

Katie has been fined £415 and banned from contacting Michelle for five years.

In a victim impact statement read out in court, Michelle said she now tries to avoid Katie at all costs, and believes she’s ‘poisoning’ the kids she has with Kieran – Jett and Bunny – against her.

‘At the time, I felt awful and if there was any chance she was going to be at the school, I made arrangements for the school to bring my son out to the car,’ she said.

‘I am anxious that I still might see her. I rarely linger in the playground in case she might be there.’

The statement, taken on March 5, continued: ‘When she contacts Kieran, she abuses me and I can hear it as she is FaceTimeing him. She berates him about why he is with me and not her.

‘The constant attack is wearing me down. I’ve been suffering from panic attacks and I am considering counselling. I just want this to be ended and to live a normal life.’