KP has addressed her recent antics

Just when we thought Katie Price had enough to be getting on with, we’re told things could be about to get a lot more complicated.

Over the past few months Katie, 40, has checked into The Priory for PTSD, while playing a game of musical toy boys with Kris Boyson and Alex Adderson and even managed to dodge bankruptcy not once but twice.

Now – in true Pricey style – Katie has suggested to friends that all of this could soon be the least of her worries.

‘Kate has dropped loads of hints that she might be expecting a baby with Kris. She hasn’t said it outright but we all know how much she wants another one,’ a well-placed source told Now.

Meanwhile, as KP faces another difficult few months, she’s set to address all the drama in her life on an hour-long special of My Crazy Life.

In a teaser clip of Katie’s reality show, Pricey brands her recent actions ‘disgusting’.

Speaking to on-off boyfriend Kris, Katie admits: ‘Everything I did was disgusting, and not me.’

The mum-of-five was then given a pep talk by her mum at The Priory clinic, with Amy telling her: ‘It’s really hard watching you destroy yourself.’

Before Pricey replies: ‘It weren’t how it even came across in the papers again.’

Her ex Kieran then adds: ‘Kate is always ready to blame everybody else.’

Katie has seemingly got back together with 30-year-old Kris after splitting from 25-year-old Alex Adderson.

And the former couple are seen in a tense argument during the sneak peek, with Kris telling KP: ‘You’re sitting there and saying you don’t regret what happened.’