Do we hear wedding bells?!

As the year winds to a close, Katie Price appears to have spelt an end to her tumultuous 2018 with some very happy news…

Having made headlines for a range of turbulent personal reasons, from financial woe to speculated love life drama, KP appears to be ending on a positive note – having reportedly proposed to former flame Kris Boyson!

The couple have been on/off throughout the year, most recently announcing they had split due to ‘wanting different things’ back in September.

Amid the speculation of her final divorce settlement to Kieran Hayler, Katie has allegedly popped the question to her fourth husband-to-be – and viewers of her reality show My Crazy Life will get front row seats to the emotional affair!

According to a source close to the mother-of-five, all will be confirmed in an upcoming episode of My Crazy Life.

‘All these denials and protesting about how much she loves being single aren’t quite true,’ the source claimed to New.

‘Yet again Katie is keeping everyone guessing. The fact is that there’s an engagement on the cards.’

‘She’ll make sure people are left hanging until the show to see if Kris agrees to an engagement,’ they continued. ‘After all, she loves a cliffhanger.’

The insider then hinted that Pricey had popped the question just last week during a romantic trip to Glasgow.

However, despite the happy claims, reps for KP have dispelled any claims of an engagement.

Guess we’ll have to tune into My Crazy Life to find out what really went down in Scotland!

Katie is the mother of Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, Princess, five-year-old Jett and four-year-old Bunny.

It was also recently speculated that the former glamour model could be expecting another arrival to her famous brood, but it appears Pricey is most likely to be set on a white wedding instead…

Let’s hope congratulations are in order soon!