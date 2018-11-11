Looks like Pricey wants to get married again!

Katie Price has declared her love for Kris Boyson and revealed she wants to marry him, in a series of Instagram posts.

Taking to the social media site in the early hours of this morning, Katie revealed she couldn’t sleep and could only think about one person.

Revealing she wants to marry him, Katie shared a picture which read: ‘I wanna marry you because you’re the first person I wanna look at when I wake up in the morning, and the only one I wanna kiss goodnight.

‘Because the first time that I saw these hands, I couldn’t imagine not being able to hold them. But mainly, when you love someone as much as I love you, getting married is the only thing left to do. So will you, um, marry me?’

Katie, 40, simply captioned the post: ‘I’m serious,’ with a red heart emoji.

Another picture she shared, read: ‘If I can’t have you, I can’t have anybody. You’re still the only one I want and nobody will ever compare or replace you. I’m sorry.’

The mother-of-five captioned it: ‘This man knows who he is and this is my last chance.’

It’s unsure what has actually happened between the couple as she was pictured watching him play football yesterday afternoon.

It’s been reported that Katie has begged estranged husband Kieran Hayler for a divorce as she is desperate to walk down the aisle with personal trainer Kris.

A source said: ‘Katie’s been keen to get the divorce sorted for ages, but in recent weeks, since she got back with Kris, she’s been begging Kieran non-stop to sign the papers.

‘She’s totally done with that part of her life and just wants to be free of the marriage.But Kieran’s digging his heels in. He won’t be rushed. If Katie wants to get engaged to Kris, she’ll have to wait.’

However, yesterday it was claimed that Katie had met with Celebs Go Dating bosses to discuss a possible appearance on the reality show.

Could that be what KP was apologising to Kris for?! Watch this space…