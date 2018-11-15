This is adorable! 😍😍

Katie Price has melted hearts by sharing an adorable photo with her kids Harvey, 16, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11.

The mum-of-five has had a turbulent few months after the breakdown of her third marriage to Kieran Hayler, money woes and rehab stint.

But it looks like KP is putting family first as she cuddled up to her three eldest kids for the photo in her Sussex mansion.

The cute photo sees Katie, 40, stood with her back to the camera next to Junior and Princess – who she shares with ex Peter Andre – and Harvey who she shares with Dwight York.

Seen wearing pyjamas and matching fluffy dressing gowns, Pricey wrote: ‘It’s that time of year again. Too cosy!’

And it looks like the Loose Women star’s 1.9million followers absolutely loved the sweet snap, as one wrote: ‘You’re adorable your kids are everything 💜’

‘Love this 💕💕💕💙,’ said another, while a third added: ‘Great pic katie. Keep getting stronger.’

And a fourth simply commented: ‘Oh my goddd 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 so cute 😍😭’

This comes after teens Junior and Princess moved in with their dad Pete and his wife Emily over the summer as Katie continues to work on her mental health.

It was reported yesterday that 45-year-old Peter was ‘furious’ at Katie after she filmed the kids on her reality show, My Crazy Life.

‘She has seen so little of them over the summer and he felt it was a bit off that all of a sudden she wanted them as she made her show,’ an insider revealed.

Talking to new! magazine, they added: ‘Pete thinks it’s wrong Katie is being filmed for a reality show when she’s going through a tough time, but she clearly needs the cash.

‘He’s not sure if he wants them to be part of all that.’