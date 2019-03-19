KP is facing another drama...

After a relaxing holiday with her beau Kris Boyson, now Katie Price has arrived home to find her Facebook account has been hacked.

The mum-of-five took to her Instagram yesterday to let her followers know that someone else had managed to get into her social media.

Sharing a snap of the account on her story, she wrote: ‘Warning! This is not me my Facebook has been hacked please all report my Facebook.’

Taking to Twitter, she then went on to beg Facebook to grant her access again.

‘This is NOT ME!!! My FACEBOOK has been hacked please all report the account! 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Facebook please give me my access back! @facebook,’ she wrote.

The page which has been taken over by someone else features a profile picture of Katie, 40, as well as the quote: ‘I’m a strong believer that whoever is meant to be in your life will always gravitate back to you, no matter how far they wander.’

This isn’t the first social media drama KP has faced over the past few weeks, as her son Harvey’s Instagram account also mysteriously disappeared.

After setting up the 16-year-old – who suffers with Prader-Willi syndrome – his own social media account in January, the page vanished just two months later, leaving KP just as confused as the rest of us.

When asked whether it had been removed by Pricey herself, a representative for the telly star explained: ‘No it’s not been deleted. We’re trying to figure it out ourselves.’

Speaking to The Sun, they continued: ‘We don’t know if it’s been hacked or that Instagram have removed it.’

Meanwhile, Katie recently jetted back from the holiday of a lifetime to Thailand with 30-year-old beau Kris Boyson.

Taking to Instagram with a glimpse of the luxury break, the former Loose Women star can be seen cuddling up to her toyboy as they enjoyed the sun.

Well, it looks like it’s back to reality for these two!