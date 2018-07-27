Jett's bringing the #HairGoals

Katie Price has never been afraid to experiment with her hair and it looks like son Jett is following in her footsteps.

The glamour model showed off the four-year-old’s wild curly locks in a cute picture on Friday and revealed that there’s a pretty adorable reason why his tresses are so long…

‘Love Jetts hair he won’t let me cut it 🔥,’ Katie, 40, captioned the sweet snap.

In the photo Jett gives a big grin as he lets air from a nearby fan blow his hair all over the place. Talk about #HairGoals!

Pricey also posted a video of him enjoying the windswept look.

Fans were loving the little lad’s sense of style and many praised him for wanting to keep his long ‘do.

‘Good on him, I love it,’ one said, whilst another commented: ‘Love curly wild hair! He looks like a free spirit! Don’t cut it!’

And one added: ‘Aw he looks so happy!’

Some have also compared Jett to his big sister Princess, 11, who has similarly blonde and wavy tresses.

His younger sibling Bunny, 3, has the Pricey curls too.

It comes after Katie melted fans’ hearts when she shared a touching moment from a day out with Jett, Bunny and her eldest child Harvey, 16, this week.

The mum-of-five posted a cute picture of the four of them at a train station together and wrote: ‘With my babies waiting for the train earlier today which is Harvey’s favourite thing to do ❤’

Jett and Bunny now divide their time between Katie and their dad Kieran Hayler, 31, following the couple’s split earlier this year.

Kieran regularly shares photos with the children and sent out a poignant message when he posted a snap from a day out with them on Thursday.

‘Once your past no longer has the power to define you, your future is quite literally, yours for the taking. 🌎,’ he wrote.

Following the marriage break-up Katie has been dating personal trainer Kris Boyson, whilst Kieran is said to be seeing flight attendant Michelle Penticost.